How Checked Out is Biden?

Take a close look at this photo of President Biden with his national security team in the White House situation room. Notice anything odd about it? (Answer below.)

Notice that all the nameplates are turned to face Biden. We know Biden has trouble remembering names of cabinet members and others, but is he so far gone that he needs nameplates for his senior national security team?

It is possible to find a number of situation room photos from past presidents that have nameplates, but they are never turned to face the president.