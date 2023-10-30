Insane Jew-Hatred

In the Russian Republic of Dagestan, which I learn is on the Caspian Sea east of Georgia and is more than 80% Muslim, a mob got word that an arriving flight from Tel Aviv had Jews on board, and attacked the airport:

A swarm of local residents in Makhachkala in the Russian Republic of Dagestan stormed an airport in the city in an attempt to attack any Jews and Israelis set to arrive on a “Red Wings” flight from Tel Aviv on Sunday, according to local media reports. According to N12, the pilots were warned of the mob and rerouted the plane to land at a nearby airport. The rioters reached that one as well. The flight staff ordered the locking of all aircraft exits, while security forces closed the area off. Russian aviation authority Rosaviatsia said all aircraft were diverted to other airports.

Footage reportedly from the scene shared on local Telegram channels showed a hoard of people, Muslim pro-Palestinians, chanting “Allahu Akbar” and stopping cars to check the documents of passengers, ensuring they were not Israeli or Jewish, carrying Palestinian flags. In one of the videos that circulated social media, a rioter can be heard saying: “We are here for the Jews, we came to kill them with knives and shoot at them.”

This Twitter video shows some of the action at the Makhachkala airport:

In 🇷🇺 Makhachkala, locals storm the airport after a plane from Tel-Aviv arrives. They check passports, looking for Israelis. The police don't interfere.



Fleeing to a different airport (the facts are murky here) didn’t help much:

In Khasavyurt, also located in Dagestan, rioters gathered at a hotel where Israelis who had fled the fighting were reported to be staying, with some of the rioters entering the hotel and only leaving after ensuring that no Israelis were in the hotel.

These mobs evidently were reacting to events in Israel and Gaza. My guess is that they were delighted at the massacres of October 7 and viewed that successful attack as the cue for a world-wide extermination of Jews. We hear a lot of calls for peace among Israel and its neighbors, but as someone said a long time ago, “The gentlemen cry ‘Peace, peace’ but there is no peace.” I think a sane person must wonder how many of the world’s Muslim societies are capable of normal, acceptable behavior.