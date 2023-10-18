Posted on October 18, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Anti-Semitism, Protests

Insurrection On Capitol Hill

Today, pro-Hamas insurrectionists illegally occupied the Cannon House Office Building. Capitol police made a few desultory arrests, but the illegal demonstration was allowed to continue. Logan Ratick has a series of short videos. Here are some of them:


Give ’em all a year in solitary. They deserve it.

Outside the Cannon Building, a larger crowd was demonstrating on Hamas’s behalf. The disgusting Rashida Tlaib seemed to be in charge. As far as I know, she is still parroting Hamas propaganda about the hospital that Islamic Jihad inadvertently hit with a rocket. Or they hit the parking lot, anyway. That remains unclear.

More at Breitbart.

