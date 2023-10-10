Iran’s Final Solution for Israel

“Israel’s 9/11” and “Israel’s Pearl Harbor” are common description of the Hamas invasion, but another take may be every bit as valid. This is the Islamic jihadists’ latest attempt at a “final solution,” the elimination of Israel as a nation.

“Our strategy is to erase Israel from the global political map,” said Hossein Salami, deputy leader of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, in 2019. “We announce that if Israel does anything to start a new war, it will obviously be the war that will end with its elimination, and the occupied territories will be returned. The Israelis will not have even a cemetery in Palestine to bury their own corpses.” Statements like that should prompt deployment of the John Lennon principle.

Imagine if a coalition of, say, Venezuela, Brazil and Argentina aimed for the elimination of Uruguay, a small nation with a population of some 3.5 million. Imagine rhetoric about wiping Uruguay “off the map,” with repeated incursions, terrorist attacks, hostage takings and such. Imagine if some American politicians questioned Uruguay’s right to exist, and the American president ramped up funding for the aggressor states.

Imagine India and China teaming up to erase Sri Lanka from the global map, with repeated blockades and invasions against the smaller nation. On the European side, imagine an alliance of Spain, Italy and Belgium aimed at driving Portugal into the sea, with rocket attacks, kidnappings all aimed at the elimination of Portugal from the world map. Where the United States and allies would line up should be an easy call.

From the inception of Israel in 1948, the aim of the Arab states was to eliminate the newfound nation, whose history goes back millennia. As Victor Davis Hanson notes, it’s an “existential war.” Recall the multiple invasions and now the Hamas attack, not driven by Jewish settlements or the supposed desecration of the Al-Aqsa mosque.

“It’s happening because of the Islamic imperative to fight Jews,” explains Robert Spencer, citing the original Islamic documents. As millions have observed, Hamas parades around the naked corpse of a women, accompanied by shouts of “Allahu Akbar!”

Describing the Hamas invaders as a militia disturbs Mark Levin of Fox News. He prefers to call them Nazis, and he has a point. The German National Socialists’ final solution for the Jews involved a vast network of extermination camps but there was more to it. The Nazis deployed the Einsatzgruppen, roving death squads tasked with killing Jews.

That’s exactly what Hamas is doing, gunning down men, women and children in their homes. So if anybody called Hamas Nazis it would be hard to blame them.