October 23, 2023

Live from Tel Aviv

I have heard from many Power Line readers who appreciate the regular appearance of IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus here on the status of the war. However, he has not recorded an update from Tel Aviv this morning. He has posted brief personal reflections from the conclusion of an interview with CNN (below).

President Biden has not deterred Iran, but he is reportedly deterring the Israelis from commencing their ground invasion of Gaza. The IDF has posted an operational update on its activities at the northern front below. The IDF’s X/Twitter feed is accessible here. It is full of useful information.

One more IDF update.

