Live from Tel Aviv

I have heard from many Power Line readers who appreciate the regular appearance of IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus here on the status of the war. However, he has not recorded an update from Tel Aviv this morning. He has posted brief personal reflections from the conclusion of an interview with CNN (below).
I admit not being prepared for @jchatterleyCNN's last question.
Israel is a mourning nation, still in the early stages of trauma, but we are focused on the tremendous tasks at hand. The sound of children's laughter will be heard in the kibbutzim again. pic.twitter.com/HUF1hvXjBa
— Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 23, 2023
President Biden has not deterred Iran, but he is reportedly deterring the Israelis from commencing their ground invasion of Gaza. The IDF has posted an operational update on its activities at the northern front below. The IDF’s X/Twitter feed is accessible here. It is full of useful information.
🔻 IDF operational activity in northern Israel overnight:
– Our forces struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, including a military compound and an observation post.
– 4 Hezbollah terrorist cells operating on the border with Lebanon were struck.
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2023
One more IDF update.
The IDF Yahalom Unit continues to collect explosives and weapons of Hamas terrorists used for the October 7 massacre.
Soldiers discovered a child’s school bag laying in a field. The bag was booby-trapped, containing a remote-activated explosive device—weighing 7 kg.
Hamas… pic.twitter.com/GK32hMLnMU
— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 22, 2023
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.