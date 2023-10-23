Live from Tel Aviv

I have heard from many Power Line readers who appreciate the regular appearance of IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus here on the status of the war. However, he has not recorded an update from Tel Aviv this morning. He has posted brief personal reflections from the conclusion of an interview with CNN (below).

I admit not being prepared for @jchatterleyCNN's last question.

Israel is a mourning nation, still in the early stages of trauma, but we are focused on the tremendous tasks at hand. The sound of children's laughter will be heard in the kibbutzim again. pic.twitter.com/HUF1hvXjBa — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 23, 2023

President Biden has not deterred Iran, but he is reportedly deterring the Israelis from commencing their ground invasion of Gaza. The IDF has posted an operational update on its activities at the northern front below. The IDF’s X/Twitter feed is accessible here. It is full of useful information.

🔻 IDF operational activity in northern Israel overnight: – Our forces struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon, including a military compound and an observation post. – 4 Hezbollah terrorist cells operating on the border with Lebanon were struck. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 23, 2023

One more IDF update.