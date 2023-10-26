Live from Tel Aviv

Showing up for work early this morning, IDF Lt. Colonel Jonathan Conricus returns with a 10-minute update on the war. He discusses yesterday’s attacks on Israel. He briefly displays terrorist video. The point if not hard to understand: “This is the evil that we face….It’s very simple. Our communities cannot live with this threat near them.” He also addresses the lamentations emanating from Gaza on behalf of Hamas and the Hamas way of war on the truth.

🔴 LIVE:

Join IDF Spokesperson LTC Jonathan Conricus (@JConricus) to discuss fuel & fake info being spread by Hamas. https://t.co/M8q2BVxKhU — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 26, 2023

Conricus cites the IDF YouTube page a few times in this update. The YouTube page is located here. I am not entirely sure, but I think the video that he plays briefly is posted here and runs about 10 minutes.