Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Col. (reserve) Jonathan Conricus is a spokesman for the IDF. He has been working overtime since Hamas attacked Israel and commenced its campaign of atrocities on October 7 and has now posted a fourth daily update on the ensuing war (below).

I will reiterate two observations about these briefings. First, Conricus avoids the verbiage of moral equivalence in which, to take one example, Hamas terrorists become “militants.” To take another example, he does not treat slaughtered Israelis as equivalent to terrorist perpetrators when computing the “death toll.” Second, although this war is unlike Israel’s previous wars, the IDF generally continues to be a more reliable source of information “from the ground” (as Conricus puts it) than mainstream media sources.