Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus provides his eighth daily update on the status of the Hamas/Israel war a few hours ago. The video is below. In advance of the apparent ground incursion for which the IDF has massed at the border of the Gaza Strip, Hamas seeks to prevent the evacuation of Arab civilians. Hamas wants them in place so that they can star as casualties in the media. He cautiously breaks down one incident and urges that information emanating from Gaza be treated with skepticism.

LIVE UPDATE with @jconricus: Hamas is blocking the evacuation of civilians. https://t.co/N7Y08WP8gM — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

At the end of the MSNBC clip below Conricus discusses the personal impact of events on his friends and family: “We want to live in peace but the situation here has become untenable and we intend to change it for a long, long time ahead.” Related: “MSNBC’s punishment for pro-Hamas propaganda? Ratings death” (New York Post editorial).

For once, I was asked a personal question on @msnbc whether I have relatives or friends killed or missing. Sadly, this assault on Israel has touched every home in the country. Yet we are united, focused and eager to dismantle Hamas. pic.twitter.com/XnRHV2C9yV — Jonathan Conricus (@jconricus) October 14, 2023

I include the video below for the written statement in English regarding Iran’s threat to open a second front against Israel.