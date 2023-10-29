Loose Ends (234)

This edition of Loose Ends will comprise mostly videos that are on point.

• Let’s start with Gavin Newsom trying to do his best imitation of Larry Bird, but coming up instead with the perfect metaphor for his governance of California:

Block or charge?pic.twitter.com/Ldcvn6iCaP — The Honest Broker (@RogerPielkeJr) October 29, 2023

• Glenn Loury throws down again on Ibram X. Kendi and the “equity” race-mongers:

• More of this please:

• Once upon a time even Hillary Clinton got it:

Hillary Clinton on Gaza and Hamas: pic.twitter.com/kX7QkddSGb — Andrew (@igotthemotts) October 23, 2023

By the way, her “husband,” former president Bill Clinton, sees the matter the same way, saying in 2014: “Hamas was perfectly well aware what would happen if they started raining rockets on Israel. They fired a thousand of them, and they have a strategy designed to force Israel to kill their own civilians so that the rest of the world will condemn them.” Amazing that the Clintons are only of the few voices of clarity in the Democratic Party right now, though note these statements date back to 2014, and they are awfully quiet right now.

• Georgetown students let it all hang out:

Students marched to the president’s office. “Georgetown, Georgetown you can’t hide. You are funding genocide.” pic.twitter.com/t0JXNMdRIB — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) October 26, 2023

But maybe this isn’t really new for Georgetown:

• Tweet of the Day: