Posted on October 14, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel, New York City

Mayor Adams gets it

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the New York Stands With Israel rally on October 10. I have posted video below, with Hebrew subtitles. The transcript of his remarks is posted here.

Mayor Adams not only stands with Israel, he identifies with the Jewish people: “I’m here today to say not only am I the chief executive of this city, but I’m your brother. I’m your brother. Your fight is my fight.” Whatever his failings as a municipal leader, his is the voice of decency when decency is at a premium.

