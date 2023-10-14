Mayor Adams gets it

New York City Mayor Eric Adams spoke at the New York Stands With Israel rally on October 10. I have posted video below, with Hebrew subtitles. The transcript of his remarks is posted here.
Mayor Adams not only stands with Israel, he identifies with the Jewish people: “I’m here today to say not only am I the chief executive of this city, but I’m your brother. I’m your brother. Your fight is my fight.” Whatever his failings as a municipal leader, his is the voice of decency when decency is at a premium.
