Really It’s the Wuhan Institute of Virology, But….

This short clip by Bill Maher, via InstaPundit, is great. If you want to know who is OK with burning babies alive, gang rape and mass murder, look no further than America’s “elite” institutions. The good news is that pretty much everyone is on to them:
“If ignorance is a disease, Harvard Yard in the Wuhan wet market” – @BillMaher #RealTime pic.twitter.com/ReozVvO4NY
— Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) October 21, 2023
All of the schools I attended after graduating from Watertown High School in Watertown, South Dakota, were Ivy League. Things were vastly different, and vastly better, then. Today, America’s education system, starting at the top, needs to be dismantled so it can be rebuilt along sane lines.
Although, to be fair, I think Watertown High School is still pretty good.
