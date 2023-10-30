Shani Louk, RIP

As much as anyone, Shani Louk became the face of Gaza’s vicious assault on Israel. She was a 23-year-old German-Israeli girl who also had lived in the United States. She attended the music festival (or “rave”) that was held close to the Gaza border and was attacked by terrorist paragliders, who hunted down and murdered more than 200 festival attenders.

Louk became famous because of this short video, which showed her (identified by her family) being driven around Gaza, nearly naked, to the applause of cheering throngs of Muslims, in the back of a pickup. If anyone doubts that the Gazans are, for the most part, evil, he hasn’t seen this video:

WARNING GRAPHIC: Palestinians strip the corpse of an Israeli woman, put it on display and desecrate it while shouting ‘Allah Akbar’.

Hamas and Israel are now at war. https://t.co/qa1di87ac7 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 7, 2023



At one point there was a report that Louk may have been alive when she entered Gaza, but with a serious head injury. In my opinion, she was clearly dead when the above video was filmed. At least one of her legs had been broken.

Today the Israeli government announced that a piece of Louk’s skull has been found and identified via DNA:

We are devastated to share that the death of 23 year old German-Israeli Shani Louk was confirmed. Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. Our hearts are broken 💔. May her memory… pic.twitter.com/svSArX3XSx — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 30, 2023



The Foreign Ministry didn’t explain how it knows that Louk was tortured, but it has come out that the Arabs would gang-rape Jewish women, then break their legs, and then kill them. So that scenario is plausible based on what we know. It is probably better not to know more about the “unfathomable horrors.”

The skull fragment was found at the site of the rave, according to the New York Times, so take that for what it is worth. There was some early speculation that Miss Louk was beheaded, but that obviously is not the case if she was, indeed, the girl in the back of the pickup. Assuming these reports are all accurate–who knows?–a more likely interpretation is that she was raped by Gazans at the scene of the rave, had one or both legs broken there, and then was murdered on site in a manner that left a bone fragment from her skull behind, from which DNA has now been extracted. Then her body was piled into the pickup truck and she was driven around Gaza, to the cheers of thousands of “innocent civilians.”

One way or another, it was a horrible end. Shani Louk, RIP. You deserve it.