So Much For “Peace”

The Palestinians who invaded Israel have focused on kidnapping civilians, mostly young women. This was facilitated by the fact that there was a “rave for peace” going on near Gaza that many young people attended. The Palestinians no doubt knew this, and planned to attack the event. They took a number of young women captive there.

This video has been seen millions of times. There is a naked young woman in the back of a truck, murdered (and God knows what else) by the Palestinians. The Arabs in the truck are yelling “Allahu Akbar!” “God is great!” Terrific religion they’ve got there.

WARNING GRAPHIC: Palestinians strip the corpse of an Israeli woman, put it on display and desecrate it while shouting ‘Allah Akbar’.

Hamas and Israel are now at war. pic.twitter.com/qa1di87ac7 — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) October 7, 2023



What is notable, I think, is the jubilant reaction of the crowd. Note the boy who spits on the woman’s corpse. The idea that what is happening is a “terrorist attack” by “Hamas” is a fiction. Hamas is a political entity that rules Gaza with the support of the overwhelming majority of the Palestinians who live there. It is much like Nazi Germany–most Germans were not members of the party, but the vast majority supported Hitler until it was clear that Germany was losing the war. Same thing here, except that until now, it hasn’t been clear that Hamas was losing. Hamas appears to command the loyalty of nearly all of Gaza’s residents.

It turns out that the murdered woman in that video was not an Israeli, but rather a German citizen who attended the music event that the Palestinians attacked. She was advocating for “peace.”

The women that were most prominently kidnapped and raped by Hamas fighters were attendees at a rave/festival devoted to Palestinian/Israeli peace. https://t.co/bR5m2W7AuA — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 7, 2023



The gentlemen–in this case, gentlewomen–cry peace, peace, but there is no peace.

I suppose the German government will issue a strongly worded protest. The Germans are hopeless, but let’s hope the Israelis will finally stop coddling the Palestinians. And I am not talking about the leaders of Hamas.