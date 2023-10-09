The Daily Chart: The Cost of Biden’s Foolishness

The role of Biden’s foreign policy—especially his administration’s financial support of Hamas and the $6 billion giveaway to Iran—has been widely pointed out the last 48 hours. The stock market is going to slump hard at the open today, and the price of oil is going to spike. Just what the American economy needs right now. Well, at least if there is a general war in the Middle East in the coming weeks, we have our Strategic Petroleum Reserve for just such emergencies.

Oh, wait:

That’s right: Biden drained it for political reasons the last two years, and hasn’t bothered to refill it. He probably thought we’d all be driving solar-powered cars by now.

At least our revitalized domestic oil industry can help out. Oh, wait: