The Daily Chart: The Wages of Ignorance

A friend in Vienna was telling me yesterday that young Germans today don’t learn much history before 1945, and what history instruction they do receive tends merely to enforce the certain kind of collective guilt that makes them think they have no choice but to receive millions of migrants from hostile cultures.
But we shouldn’t think German education is unique in this regard. I’ve long thought that as the time lengthens from World War II and the Cold War, successive generations would not perceive the same lessons of history.
And thus behold this CNN poll:
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.