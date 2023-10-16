The Daily Chart: The Wages of Ignorance

A friend in Vienna was telling me yesterday that young Germans today don’t learn much history before 1945, and what history instruction they do receive tends merely to enforce the certain kind of collective guilt that makes them think they have no choice but to receive millions of migrants from hostile cultures.

But we shouldn’t think German education is unique in this regard. I’ve long thought that as the time lengthens from World War II and the Cold War, successive generations would not perceive the same lessons of history.

And thus behold this CNN poll: