The Palestinians’ Attack on Kibbutz Kfar Aza: A Personal Note

Some of the Palestinians’ worst terrorist outrages were committed at Kibbutz Afar Aza, located almost adjacent to the Gaza border. They murdered many people there; I haven’t seen a total body count, but reportedly 40 infants were slaughtered in their cribs:

'About 40 babies were taken out on gurneys… Cribs overturned, strollers left behind, doors left wide open' Our correspondent @Nicole_Zedek continues to survey the horror scenes left behind in Kibbutz Kfar Aza where Hamas invaded and murdered dozens of Israelis in their homes pic.twitter.com/ZZCwDGkV8z — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 10, 2023



Liberals commenting on that news report have expressed skepticism about the murdered infants and have demanded to see photos of bloody cribs. OK:

Sir, do you think that this is spilled grape juice? https://t.co/jmyN0wdOwc pic.twitter.com/8azbTMyLxO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 10, 2023



Most liberals seem to be fine with beheading babies, but that isn’t the point of this post. A few years ago, one of my daughters, who has been in Israel a couple of times, toured Kibbutz Afar Aza. This is a picture of part of her group, and the woman who showed them around the kibbutz:

Is that woman still alive? I don’t know. It probably is around 50/50. I do know this: if my daughter had been at Kibbutz Afar Aza last Saturday night instead of a few years ago, she most likely would have been murdered or worse by Palestinians. So the massacre is personal to me. It must be punished severely, and nothing like it must be permitted to happen, ever again.