Posted on October 30, 2023

Lost in cyberspace

We are up to the fifth generation of our Power Line gmail account. We rely on the gmail forwarding function to get your messages to us from the public address, but I notice it hasn’t been working since this past Friday. If you have written us at [email protected] since then, please resend the message directly to [email protected]. If you want to write us in the future, please write us at that address pending further announcement. We (I) hope to have the forwarding function revived, but at the moment we are not receiving messages sent to our announced gmail address.

