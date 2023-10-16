The Rise of Censorship and the Death of Journalism

Matt Taibbi was the principal reporter who broke the Twitter Files story, one of the major news events not just of the past year, but of the past decade. The fact that federal agencies leaned on, and collaborated with, tech companies to suppress Americans’ freedom of speech and dictate the limits of public debate on several critical issues, is the most important scandal of our time. And the fact that nearly all journalists cheered this censorship on, rather than defending free speech, is a scandal in itself.

So American Experiment welcomed Matt Taibbi as our speaker for this year’s Fall Briefing, held last Saturday. Matt’s presentation was riveting. A couple of weeks before the Fall Briefing, I recorded a podcast with Matt which we are releasing today. It covers largely the same ground as his speech to the American Experiment crowd. I commend it to your attention: