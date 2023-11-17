$17 a Gallon to Charge an EV

How much does it cost to charge an electric vehicle, and who picks up the tab? Steve Moore’s Committee to Unleash Prosperity has this:

Uncle Sam pays the automakers billions of dollars to produce EVs. Then they write a check for $7,500 to consumers who buy an EV and many states kick in up to another $5,000. Now, the government is paying to charge the batteries for the rich people who buy EVs.

So what does it all cost?

CTUP economist EJ Antoni had this alert: Including the charging equipment, subsidies from governments and utilities and other frequently excluded expenses, the true cost of charging an EV is equivalent to $17.33-per-gallon gasoline — but the EV owner pays less than 7% of that. Over 10 years, almost $12,000 of costs per EV are transferred to utility ratepayers and taxpayers, effectively socializing the price of recharging an EV while keeping the benefits private. This is socialism for the rich: a transfer of costs from higher net-worth individuals to middle- and lower-income taxpayers.

Of course, to be fair, a lot of socialism is socialism for the rich. But go back to those numbers: when you charge up an electric vehicle, the electricity has a cost equivalent to $17.33 per gallon of gasoline. If gasoline got that expensive, there would be riots in the street and our government would likely fall. Yet this is the profligacy that liberals are trying to force on all of us.

There is an obvious difference, of course–the regular car driver pays for his own car and his own gasoline. The EV driver doesn’t pay for his own charge. In fact, he pays a shockingly low portion of the cost of operating his vehicle: less than 7%. Suckers ratepayers and taxpayers pony up the rest.

Some things are just too dumb to happen, no matter how much graft may lie behind them. I think EVs will prove to be in that category.