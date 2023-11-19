A Question Answered

Commentary on the war between Gaza and Israel has descended to a level of epic cluelessness. As, for example, this headline in the Star Tribune: “Their families wiped out, grieving Palestinians in Gaza ask why.”
Why? Because you started a war, dummies. Maybe this will teach you not to do it next time.
