Posted on November 20, 2023 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Media

At al-Shifa Hospital

The IDF has slowly released information regarding Hamas’s use of the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a military base or headquarters and there will be more to come. You have to follow the IDF and its spokesmen on Twitter to pick up on it. I have compiled a set of tweets and videos that lay some of it out. In the first 15 minutes of the video below IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus gives us a guided tour of the tunnel running below the hospital. Video of the shaft and tunnel begins at 7:00.

Here is an IDF tweet with video.

Hamas brought two foreign hostages to the hospital and appears to have killed IDF Corporal Noa Marciano inside the hospital. The Times of Israel story on Corporal Marciano is posted here. Below is IDF Lt. Colonel Daniel Hagari’s briefing.

The Hamas supporters on Twitter commend Hamas for taking hostages to the hospital. Why Shifa? Hen Mazzig answers below.

The malign uses of the hospital have been known for a long time, yet the mainstream media are gripped by the desire not to know or to protect Hamas from exposure. It’s a phenomenon. The interview below provides useful background. The Times of Israel story on this interview is posted here.

As I say, more to come…

