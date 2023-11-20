At al-Shifa Hospital

The IDF has slowly released information regarding Hamas’s use of the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City as a military base or headquarters and there will be more to come. You have to follow the IDF and its spokesmen on Twitter to pick up on it. I have compiled a set of tweets and videos that lay some of it out. In the first 15 minutes of the video below IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus gives us a guided tour of the tunnel running below the hospital. Video of the shaft and tunnel begins at 7:00.

Here is an IDF tweet with video.

OPERATIONAL UPDATE: IDF and ISA forces revealed a significant 55-meter-long terrorist tunnel, 10 meters underneath the Shifa Hospital complex during an intelligence-based operation. The tunnel entrance contains various defense mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing… pic.twitter.com/tU4J6BD4ZG — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

Hamas brought two foreign hostages to the hospital and appears to have killed IDF Corporal Noa Marciano inside the hospital. The Times of Israel story on Corporal Marciano is posted here. Below is IDF Lt. Colonel Daniel Hagari’s briefing.

On November 9, CPL Noa Marciano was injured from an IAF strike and the terrorist holding her hostage was neutralized. Following a preliminary pathological report, it was revealed that Noa’s injury was not life-threatening. Noa was murdered by a Hamas terrorist in the Shifa… https://t.co/11I9bAJf0j pic.twitter.com/F9W5gjJkIF — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

The Hamas supporters on Twitter commend Hamas for taking hostages to the hospital. Why Shifa? Hen Mazzig answers below.

Every possible route Hamas terrorists could have taken the hostages into Gaza would have passed through at least 5 other hospitals before reaching Shifa Hospital. They didn't take them there for "medical treatment"; they brought them specifically to Shifa because it's their… pic.twitter.com/g40vAM4sdK — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 19, 2023

The malign uses of the hospital have been known for a long time, yet the mainstream media are gripped by the desire not to know or to protect Hamas from exposure. It’s a phenomenon. The interview below provides useful background. The Times of Israel story on this interview is posted here.

British doctor who worked in al-Shifa describes how there were areas in the hospital that he could not go near, otherwise he would be shot, as well as the constant level of fear regarding discussing Hamas operations in the hospital. (Listen from 1:20) pic.twitter.com/p4pliaiVj2 — The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) November 19, 2023

As I say, more to come…