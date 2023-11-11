Hitler Youth at MIT

Earlier today, Steve noted that it is Springtime for Hitler at MIT. (Penn, too.) Here’s one more: what happened in an MIT math class this morning:

This is a math class this morning at @MIT. This is the state of learning and ‘free speech’ at our top universities. It would not be happening without a failure leadership at MIT. Imagine being a student who borrowed $250k to attend MIT or a professor who is trying to do… pic.twitter.com/w8C6Y6i3SU — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) November 10, 2023



Where do these people come from? How did thy get into MIT, Penn, etc.? Or alternatively, why are they allowed on campus? I don’t think these educational institutions have any idea how terrible they look to the general public. And I don’t think we can begin to calculate the long-range consequences of the utter moral failure of higher education that we are now witnessing.