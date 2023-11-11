Posted on November 10, 2023 by John Hinderaker in Academic left, Anti-Semitism

Hitler Youth at MIT

Earlier today, Steve noted that it is Springtime for Hitler at MIT. (Penn, too.) Here’s one more: what happened in an MIT math class this morning:


Where do these people come from? How did thy get into MIT, Penn, etc.? Or alternatively, why are they allowed on campus? I don’t think these educational institutions have any idea how terrible they look to the general public. And I don’t think we can begin to calculate the long-range consequences of the utter moral failure of higher education that we are now witnessing.

