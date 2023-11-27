It’s increasingly obvious to me that President Biden intends to suppress Israel’s campaign to eliminate Hamas. I may be mistaken, but that’s the way the wind is blowing, isn’t it?
You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows in the mainstream media. That much I can tell you.
Author of Bad News: How Woke Media Is Undermining Democracy (published by our friends at Encounter Books), Batya Ungar-Sargon keeps her finger on the pulse of the New York Times and other such organs of the prestige press. She is not inclined to let this (below) pass. Hamas possesses a genius for evil, but some other explanation is required to explain Hamas’s media handmaidens — something beyond “useful idiots.”
The NYT spent the weekend trying to convince you that there is a moral equivalency between three-years-olds snatched by butchers who murdered their parents and people who tried to commit such atrocities but weren't as successful. However much you hate the media, it's not enough. https://t.co/45mSxGP6wM
— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) November 27, 2023
