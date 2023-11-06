Live from Tel Aviv

IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus has proved himself a source of reliable information in Israel’s current war. In the briefing below, posted a few hours ago, he provides an illustrated lesson in the hospitals chapter of the Hamas way of war. You won’t be hearing much about it from President Biden, Secretary Blinken, and their colleagues in the Biden administration. They don’t want to offend the supporters of Hamas (and Iran) whom they seek to placate. Biden, Blinken, et al. want Hamas and Iran to know that their heart is in the right place, right where it always was. Reality changes nothing.

Quotable quote: “There’s no business for concrete domes for anything that has to do with a hospital.”