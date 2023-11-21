Live from Tel Aviv

It’s been several days since IDF Lt. Colonel (reserve) Jonathan Conricus posted an operational update on Twitter. He has returned this morning with the update below in which he “[sets] the record straight, with lots of visual evidence, on how Hamas abuses hospitals and mosques for its military purposes in violation of LOAC. Hard for naysayers to dispute” — “LOAC” being the law of armed conflict, i.e., war crimes.”

This update only runs a little over 11 minutes but is rich in information. Indeed, the IDF has proved itself a more reliable source of news and information than such arms of the prestige press as the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal, let alone the BBC. It’s a shame those outlets with reporters or stringers in Gaza have yet to give us their view of the Hamas way of war. Then again, maybe not.

In this outstanding update Conricus gives us a tracking shot taking viewers from the outside to the inside of a mosque and its weapons depot. It begins at about 7:30. I love the tracking shot technique. Think director Orson Welles and A Touch of Evil. Think director Robert Altman and The Player. Think director Paul Thomas Anderson and Boogie Nights.