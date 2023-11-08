Loose Ends (236)

• You may have heard that President Biden was heckled by a pro-Hamas “rabbi” at an event last week. Here’s a photo of the “rabbi,” Jessica Rosenberg:

Oh-kay.

• Gee—maybe this is one reason why younger Americans and Brits have a much higher rate of pro-Hamas sentiment than older Americans:

Nearly two-thirds of US young adults unaware 6m Jews killed in the Holocaust Almost two-thirds of young American adults do not know that 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, and more than one in 10 believe Jews caused the Holocaust, a new survey has found, revealing shocking levels of ignorance about the greatest crime of the 20th century. According to the study of millennial and Gen Z adults aged between 18 and 39, almost half (48%) could not name a single concentration camp or ghetto established during the second world war. Almost a quarter of respondents (23%) said they believed the Holocaust was a myth, or had been exaggerated, or they weren’t sure. One in eight (12%) said they had definitely not heard, or didn’t think they had heard, about the Holocaust.

Never forget? Turns out the right slogan for today’s youth is “never knew in the first place.”

• Apparently pandas in American zoos don’t enjoy birthright citizenship, DACA deference, or political asylum status.