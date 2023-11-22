Loose Ends (238)

• When I flagged the photo of Biden’s birthday cake bonfire yesterday, I had forgotten about what is still the most bizarre Biden photo ever:
• More reasons to like the president of Argentina:
This is almost as good as the Trump tears in 2016:
Leftists in Argentina are in TEARS tonight, sobbing as their 40 years of rule has come to an END pic.twitter.com/k2fIYswNnt
— Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 20, 2023
¡Hayek por favor! pic.twitter.com/xhH1ZfUgl3
— TakingHayekSeriously (@FriedrichHayek) November 22, 2023
I’d wait until he gets Argentina’s inflation down to US levels (heh) before moving there.
Argentinian Donald Trump, Javier Milei.
Today is a great for Argentinians! pic.twitter.com/aG5yaAPTsc
— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 19, 2023
• Joe Scarborough has been an embarrassment for many years now, and a cautionary tale for all men everywhere not to hook up with liberal blonde women (even if they are actual women), but here he has gone full nuthouse:
MSNBC’s @JoeNBC: In a 2nd term, “[Trump] will imprison, he will execute whoever he is allowed to imprison, execute, drive from the country. Just look at his past. It’s not really hard to read.” pic.twitter.com/UKPkee0EDv
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 21, 2023
Somehow I missed all of that neat stuff (executions, mass internment camps for liberals, forced exiles, etc) in Trump’s first term. Trump better not let us down in his second term.
• More reasons to love Texas, and laugh at the snowflake left:
• Matt Franck with Retweet of the Day:
