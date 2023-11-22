Posted on November 22, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Loose Ends

Loose Ends (238)

When I flagged the photo of Biden’s birthday cake bonfire yesterday, I had forgotten about what is still the most bizarre Biden photo ever:

More reasons to like the president of Argentina:

This is almost as good as the Trump tears in 2016:

Hey, I already liked him Soharb. You didn’t have to give me MORE reasons!

I’d wait until he gets Argentina’s inflation down to US levels (heh) before moving there.

Joe Scarborough has been an embarrassment for many years now, and a cautionary tale for all men everywhere not to hook up with liberal blonde women (even if they are actual women), but here he has gone full nuthouse:

Somehow I missed all of that neat stuff (executions, mass internment camps for liberals, forced exiles, etc) in Trump’s first term. Trump better not let us down in his second term.

More reasons to love Texas, and laugh at the snowflake left:

Matt Franck with Retweet of the Day:

