New Low in Liberal Ignorance

Behold our current secretary of education, who couldn’t get anything more backward if he took LSD and tried really hard:

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona: "I think it was President Reagan who said, 'We're from the government. We're here to help!'" Here's the actual quote: "The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help." pic.twitter.com/Hgxpt2Xdoh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 27, 2023

Or maybe we should just give him the first Kamala Harris Prize for Pathetic Pronouncements. Truly Reagan was prophetic when he warned that we’re only one generation away from losing our freedom.

Not to be outdone in the dumb liberal sweepstakes today is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is worried that the next major threat to the American economy is. . . Big Sandwich:

We don't need another private equity deal that could lead to higher food prices for consumers. The @FTC is right to investigate whether the purchase of @SUBWAY by the same firm that owns @jimmyjohns and @McAlistersDeli creates a sandwich shop monopoly. https://t.co/mAFuuFYA5A — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 26, 2023

Because the barriers to entry to the sandwich trade are SO high. . .

But don’t count out the Irish, who look at the hate speech wokerati in our country and say, “Hold my Guinness”:

Ireland’s Green Party Sen. Pauline O'Reilly: “We are restricting freedom but we’re doing it for the common good…Yes you have rights, but they are restricted for the common good.”pic.twitter.com/A1JN1yMyVv — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 27, 2023

Happy Monday. I can already count the missing brain cells from taking this in.