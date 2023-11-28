Posted on November 27, 2023 by Steven Hayward in Antitrust, Free Speech, Ronaldus Magnus

New Low in Liberal Ignorance

Behold our current secretary of education, who couldn’t get anything more backward if he took LSD and tried really hard:

Or maybe we should just give him the first Kamala Harris Prize for Pathetic Pronouncements. Truly Reagan was prophetic when he warned that we’re only one generation away from losing our freedom.

Not to be outdone in the dumb liberal sweepstakes today is Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is worried that the next major threat to the American economy is. . . Big Sandwich:

Because the barriers to entry to the sandwich trade are SO high. . .

But don’t count out the Irish, who look at the hate speech wokerati in our country and say, “Hold my Guinness”:

Happy Monday. I can already count the missing brain cells from taking this in.

