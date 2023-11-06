Obama’s Subtle Tactics of Division

There’s a great book yet to be written about the full scope of destruction purposely wrought by Barack Obama’s presidency. Many of the deepest divisions and identity-based hatreds of the moment accelerated markedly during his two terms, and he usually inflamed them deliberately, but always subtly, so as not to leave clear fingerprints.

He’s at it again with his latest comments about the Israel-Hamas war. There’s quite a contrast between his bromides and cliches here and the more straightforward clarity of Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi—amazing as it may be that they actually get things mostly right. Watch all three minutes of this and see if you can tease out where Obama really stands (and Inez’s commentary here is exactly right):

Obama was the first New Left president. He has a reputation for moderation he never deserved, and to the extent I believe there was a tipping point to where we’re at I would place it under his presidency. https://t.co/BfwBLxZQsA — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) November 4, 2023

Contrast Obama with Gemany’s vice chancellor Robert Habeck, who is from the Green Party. The leader of the Green Party getting it right while Obama obfuscates tells you all you need to know: