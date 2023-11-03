Piled Three Stories High

Continuing with previous installments here about the “Munichian candidate” Ammar Yasser Najjar and his attempts to win elected office in California, it is worth observing how his efforts to disguise his identity and background are hardly unique among celebrated California Democrats.

The Munichian candidate’s story has yet to face a squad of forensic document examiners, polygraphers and DNA testers, and in that regard the rockstar Democrat has company. Consider the former California Senate boss calling himself Kevin De León, author of California’s sanctuary state law.

In February of 2017, the state senate held an event for Tom Hayden, also known as Mr. Jane Fonda. Veterans will remember the Uncle Tom of Stalinist North Vietnam, who provided the soundtrack for torture sessions of American POWs. When Vietnam-born state senator Janet Nguyen, a veteran of the “boat people” flotilla, spoke out against Hayden, de León’s Democrats shut down her microphone. When she continued to speak out, Democrats had the Orange County Republican carted off the senate floor. Nobody in Sacramento had ever seen a smackdown quite like that.

That same month, the Senate boss began claiming that the name on his birth certificate was not Kevin de León. but Kevin Alexander Leon. According to this document, which was not revealed, his father was Andres Leon, “a 40-year-old cook whose race was Chinese and whose birthplace was Guatemala” and mother Carmen Osorio, “was also born in Guatemala.” Kevin Alexander Leon remembers meeting Andres and thinks he is “a quarter, or as much as half-Chinese, pointing to the pockets of Asian populations in Mexico, including Mexicali.”

In 2018, the aspiring Latinobama failed to oust Sen. Dianne Feinstein. In 2020 he gained a seat on the Los Angeles city council, and last year was caught on tape comparing a colleague’s black son to a “Goyard or Louis Vuitton bag,” along with disparaging remarks about “white folk” and Asians. The Democrat survived a recall attempt and Wikipedia repeats his unbelievable story about the Chinese cook from Guatemala. Parental mysteries have also been a problem for a better known politician.

“My father was a foreign student, born and raised in a small village in Kenya,” said the former Barry Soetoro at the 2004 Democratic National Convention. “He grew up herding goats, went to school in a tin-roof shack. His father, my grandfather, was a cook, a domestic servant.” That was the theme of Dreams from My Father, released in 1995, but there was a problem. In his 2017 Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama, Pulitzer Prize-winner David Garrow exposed that book as “in multitudinous ways, without any question a work of historical fiction,” and “its most important composite character was the narrator himself.” (Garrow’s italics)

In “The Obama Factor,” an August 2 Tablet interview, Garrow told David Samuels that exposure of Dreams from My Father as fiction infuriated the former president. For Samuels, “there was something about this fictional character that he created actually becoming president that helped precipitate the disaster that we are living through now.” For the composite character, the disaster we are living through now is A Promised Land. Ask yourself how you like it so far, and how it managed to come about.

The basic dynamic is the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood (DSM), the totalitarian rule of unreality. Under DSM any politician can claim to be anything and the duty of the people is to believe without question. Like strange women lying in ponds, distributing swords, the Dictatorship of the Subjunctive Mood is no basis for a system of government.