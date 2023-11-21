Royal Flush

As Steve notes, the New York Times has finally gone after Robert F. Kennedy Jr., member of a family that has been “ersatz American royalty” for 60 years. The great Paul Johnson, who died at 94 back in January, had some thoughts on the Kennedys in A History of the American People, published in 1998.

Patriarch Joe Kennedy, appointed by Franklin Roosevelt to run the Securities and Exchange Commission, was “a crook and known to be such,” and FDR called him “a very dangerous man.” Joe was a big booster of son John Fitzgerald Kennedy, better known as “Jack” but with key realities carefully concealed.

“Strictly speaking Jack was never fit to hold any important public office,” Johnson explains, “and the list of lies told about his body by the Kennedy camp over the years is formidable.” That was also true of his alleged body of work.

“Profiles in Courage began as a disorganized, somewhat innocent mélange from secondary sources,” Johnson explains, authored by Ted Sorensen and a team of academics. It won Jack the Pulitzer Prize and “those who suggested the book was ghostwritten were sued for libel or even, at Joe’s request, investigated by the FBI.”

Some of the actual authors “must have known they were involved in one of the biggest frauds in American political history,” notes Johnson. “No figure has ever so consistently and unashamedly used others to manufacture a personal reputation as a great thinker and scholar.” No entry for Jack’s nephew RFK Jr., but if writing now Johnson would surely be all over the presidential candidate well in advance of the New York Times.

Meanwhile, at a time when America’s past is relentlessly vilified and falsified, Johnson’s book merits careful study, all the way to page 976: