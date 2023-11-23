The Daily Chart: Israeli Defense Spending

The Israel-hating left—and some on the neo-isolationist right—like to attack American aid to Israel, especially military aid. It turns out American aid as a proportion of total Israeli defense spending has been in decline in recent years. The great Zach Goldberg puts it into perspective with the receipts:

Goldberg: “The reason for the decline is NOT because the US is giving less money (due to treaties, including the peace deal with Egypt in 1979, much of the aid is fixed), but rather because Israel is spending more.”

Like the United States, defense as a proportion of Israel’s GDP has been falling because of Israel’s prosperity: