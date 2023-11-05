The Root Cause of Violence

The root cause of the violence we have seen in Israel and Gaza over the past month is the sick culture that prevails in Gaza. Jew-hatred is the only value in that culture, and terror its only product. You can see the insane hate that prevails in Gaza in the video below. I don’t know whether the Israeli was killed in Israel and his body brought to Gaza for this treatment; or whether he was alive when kidnapped and brought to Gaza and killed there; or whether the mob beat him to death or only abused his body thereafter. But it really doesn’t matter:

Horrific footage showing Gazans kicking the dead body of a #Jewish elder kidnapped into #Gaza by #Hamas terrorists on October 7thpic.twitter.com/BjNvp1e60X — Zechariah Shar'abi | זכריה | زكريا (@ZechariahSharab) November 5, 2023

The Gazans you see in this video are “innocent civilians,” but their sickness is the root cause of the violence. Are there any actual innocent civilians in Gaza, if Hamas supporters and collaborators are excluded? Possibly. Meanwhile, until the sick culture of Gaza is eradicated, all talk of “peace” is useless.

We saw the same hate that is on display in this video in the pro-genocide demonstrations that took place across the world yesterday. I expect to have more to say about that later today.