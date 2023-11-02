The Sobchak Principle

“From its inception in the 1920s, the Palestinian movement has drawn inspiration from rabid Jew haters in Europe, and Germany in particular,” writes David Horowitz. “In the 1930’s the Muslim Brotherhood translated Mein Kampf into Arabic. The Grand Mufti of Jerusalem – the George Washington of the Palestinian national movement – was an ardent admirer of Hitler. When World War II broke out, he moved to Berlin where he recruited an Arab legion for Hitler and laid plans to create an Auschwitz in the Middle East.” The Nazi link is well established and a cult film provides insight.

In The Big Lebowski, “The Dude,” (Jeff Bridges) is tormented by a violent gang that Donnie (Steve Buscemi) believes to be Nazis. The Dude explains that they were self-proclaimed “nihilists,” and that gets a rise out of Walter Sobchak, played by the versatile John Goodman.

“Say what you want about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude,” Walter says, “at least it’s an ethos.” The nihilists, Walter implies, are somehow worse than Nazis, and that seems to apply to the Hamas terrorists of 10/7. The Israelis are having a hard time identifying the victims’ bodies.

The Hamas invaders, “went from house to house burning family after family,” explains Col. Rabbi Haim Weisberg, head of the Israeli army’s rabbinic division. “We are seeing trucks still arriving filled with body bags that contain whole families – grandparents, mothers, fathers, and even little children are being brought down from the trucks.”

In one case, the remains were so badly burned that only a CT scan revealed it was actually a mother and baby bound together in a deep embrace. In another, Weisberg told reporters, a pregnant woman was cut open, the fetus pulled out and beheaded, with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to a volunteer named Shari, women arrived with their heads blown off, and bodies bobby-trapped with grenades. There was also evidence of rape, with broken pelvises, even “among grandmothers down to small children.” Other volunteers told CNN the victims included “whole families, little children, babies, even pregnant women, and that their bodies were found in a horrific state – mutilated and burnt.”

At a Pro-Hamas rally in Istanbul last Saturday, Yusuf Islam, the former Cat Stevens, proclaimed that “in Islam the protection of women and children and non-combatants is fundamental.” Unless, that is, the women and children happen to be Jews.

In an October 26 Tablet article, Jeremy Stern charges that Iran, financially and diplomatically backed by Joe Biden and national security advisor Jake Sullivan, has “enabled the rape, murder, and kidnapping of thousands of Israeli Jews by a fascist death cult.” That’s not an ethos, but it’s going on now, celebrated on American university campuses.

By the Sobchak principle, Hamas and their cheering section are sub-nihilist and sub-Nazi. For another cinematic treatment see Hotel Mumbai, about the 2008 terrorist attack known as India’s 9/11. As CNN reported, Pakistani terrorists with the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba group, “stormed buildings in Mumbai, killing 164 people.” Like Iran’s involvement in the October 7 attack, there is solid evidence that Pakistani intelligence assisted in planning the Mumbai terror attack. The terror cells that executed the plot employed sophisticated internet-based communications during the attack, but intercepts revealed that terrorists specifically sought out Jews (and Americans) as their prime targets to kill.

The victims included 58 people at a train station, six police officers outside a hospital, and seven people “killed in a three-day siege at a Jewish community center.” That was one of the locations scouted by a dual Pakistani-American citizen David Coleman Headley, sentenced to 35 years in prison in 2013. How many David Headleys are loose in America now? In 2013 the Carnegie Endowment for International Piece warned Congress that Lashkar-e-Tayyiba could strike inside the U.S. But with the Wall Street Journal reporting today that the CIA discontinued spying on Hamas after 9/11, does anyone have confidence that our intelligence agencies or the Biden Administration knows what threats may be gathering inside our own borders?