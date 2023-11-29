They’re Coming For Your Beef

You’re not paranoid. The global ruling class really does want to stop you from eating beef. And pork. And chicken. From Climate Depot:

The world’s most-developed nations will be told to curb their excessive appetite for meat as part of the first comprehensive plan to bring the global agrifood industry into line with the Paris climate agreement. The global food systems’ road map to 1.5C is expected to be published by the United Nations’ Food & Agriculture Organization during the COP28 summit next month. Nations that over-consume meat will be advised to limit their intake, while developing countries – where under-consumption of meat adds to a prevalent nutrition challenge – will need to improve their livestock farming….

So, who “over-consumes” meat? We do, of course:

The average American consumes about 127 kilograms of meat a year compared with 7 kilograms in Nigeria and just 3 kilograms in the Democratic Republic of Congo….

That’s because they’re poor. The UN wants to reduce meat consumption to 15.7 kilograms a year, which for us would be an 88% reduction. What could possibly replace that amount of protein in your diet?

About 80 percent of the world already eats insects, which are a fantastic source of protein. As Americans prepare for this year’s Thanksgiving meal, perhaps it’s time to consider the many merits of a bugcentric holiday feast.

Leftists claim they are trying to save the planet with their bizarre schemes, but in fact they are power-mad and just want to make your life worse.