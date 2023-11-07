True Believer Back Stories

“David, it’s Barack. I’m thinking about what I want to do next, and was wondering if we could talk.” That would be David Axelrod, the Democrat strategist who wants Joe Biden to step aside, in his 2015 book Believer: My Forty Years in Politics. The former journalist, adept at telling stories, was delighted to get the call.

“Barack personified the kind of politics and politician I believed in,” the believer explained. “He seemed motivated by a fundamental conviction, that everyone who’s willing to work for it should get a fair chance to succeed.” There had been a lot of confusion about that until Axelrod and his client cleared it up. Just so readers know, Axelrod’s client could also “transcend race and class divides with a remarkable ability to appeal to our common values, hopes and dreams.”

Axelrod had represented Illinois Democrat Paul Simon but “I frankly doubted America was ready for a jug-eared bow-tied liberal as president.” His new client, on the other hand, “was no dreamy reformer. Idealistic in aspiration but pragmatic in pursuit of them – ready and willing to do what was necessary to advance his political and legislative goals.”

One of those was Obamacare, and any criticism “was rooted in race: a deep-seated resentment of the idea of the black man with the Muslim name in the White House. The facts notwithstanding, to them, health reform was just another giveaway to poor black people at their expense.” And so on for 530 pages, with notable omissions.

The black poet “Frank” mentioned briefly in Dreams from My Father is Frank Marshall Davis, a Communist dedicated to the all-white Stalinist dictatorship of the Soviet Union. But Frank is missing entirely from the audio version of Dreamsand absent from every book on the Obama brand, including those of Michelle. A more significant omission from Believeris the Kenyan Barack H. Obama, the father young Barry barely knew, but there’s a problem.

In all his writings from 1958 to 1964, housed at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in New York, Barack Obama makes not a single mention of an American wife and son born in 1961. In Dreams from My Father, the Kenyan “bequeaths his name” to young Barry and by the end of the book the Kenyan is a nameless “Old Man.”

For details, see this author’s Barack ‘em Up: A Literary Investigation, and Yes I Con: United Fakes of America. As 2024 approaches, keep an eye on Michelle Obama, unreadable in 2008 but now with two books in her corner. As she reveals in Becoming, “David Axelrod would lead the messaging and media for Barack.” Looks like he is still serving this role.