Two Scenes From Yesterday’s Protests

Twenty thousand pro-genocide demonstrators turned out in Brussels to support Hamas. They are carrying yellow signs with black print that appear to have been provided by Amnesty International, which at one time was a good organization:

One of the signs says “CIVILIANS MUST BE PROTECTED,” a common theme of these demonstrations. My question is: does the phrase cognitive dissonance mean anything to these people?

Then we have this scene from the Hamas mob taking over midtown Manhattan:

The protestor takes down the American flag and replaces it with the flag of jihad. (I think this one guy may have been arrested, but the likelihood of his being punished is nil.) The idea that we can co-exist with these people is a fantasy.