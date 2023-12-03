A White Coat Supremacy Reader

Of all the members of Congress in all the districts across all the nation, as Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) might say, only Sen. Rand Paul was willing to throw down with Dr. Anthony Fauci. Sen. Paul, a medical doctor, has chronicled the conflict in Deception: The Great Covid Cover-up, and the signs were apparent from the start.

CDC director Robert Redfield, a virologist of long experience, found evidence that Covid virus originated in a lab. Fauci, who is not a virologist, cut Redfield out of discussions on the origins of the Covid virus, which Fauci claimed arose naturally in the wild. When other scientists found evidence of a lab origin, Fauci bullied them into changing their position. His control of their funding gave him leverage.

As Paul notes, “COVID-19 seemed to show up in Wuhan instantly pre-adapted to transmit easily in humans.” Deceptionshows how this can be achieved, and how gain-of-function research can make viruses more lethal and transmissible. Dr. Fauci funded that research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), and lied about it to Congress. Paul told him it was a crime and readers get the full exchanges, plus a lot more.

Fauci and his men “had a conflict of interest,” and were fully aware that “the billion-dollar ‘business of science’ could be damaged if the public becomes aware that the pandemic may have originated in a lab.” At time of his writing “not one Democrat committee chairman has consigned the release request for COVID records from the Biden administration.”

In the pandemic, “we had entered a frightening new era of medicine, where the training and expertise of one’s physician are secondary to the rigid rules and edicts of government bureaucrats.” The Senator thus exposes dynamics of white coat supremacy, and its central figure.

“Despite his extraordinary accumulation of power over nearly four decades,” Paul observes, “the Senate never once voted to confirm Anthony Fauci.” If he ever practiced medicine, it was only for a short time.

Anthony Fauci earned a medical degree in 1966 but in 1968 took a cushy “yellow beret” job with the National Institutes of Health. Dr. Fauci’s bio showed no advanced degrees in biochemistry or molecular biology but by 1984 he was heading the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID).

Nobel laureate Kary Mullis, inventor of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, is on record that Fauci “doesn’t understand electron microscopy and he doesn’t understand medicine. He should not be in a position like he’s in.” In other words, Fauci should never had the job in the first place, which he confirmed with his handling of AIDS.

See Inventing the AIDS Virus, by Peter Duesberg, whose career Fauci ruined, effectively shutting down professor Duesberg’s promising cancer research at UC Berkeley. See also The Myth of Heterosexual AIDS by Michael Fumento and The Real AIDS Epidemic by biologist Rebecca V. Culshaw. The author calls the rush to approve mRNA vaccines for Covid, “essentially a massive clinical trial conducted in real time on the entire population.”

Dr. Fauci also turns up in The Search for an AIDS Vaccine: Ethical Issues in the Development and Testing of a Preventative HIV Vaccine, published in 1995. Author Christine Grady, a nurse with the National Institutes of Health, does not reveal that she had been married to Dr. Fauci for ten years. The NIH concealed that relationship when they named Grady chief of the Department of Bioethics of the NIH Clinical Center in 2012. That set up the mother of all conflicts of interest, justifying Fauci’s drug trials with black foster children in New York.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. covers those trials in The Real Anthony Fauci, ignored by the establishment media but well worth reading. See also China and Viruses: The Case of Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, by Israeli molecular biologist Dr. Dany Shoham, released in January, 2020. Dr. Qiu headed the special pathogens program at Canada’s National Microbiology Laboratory (NML) and from there shipped a cargo of deadly pathogens to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which she visited five times in 2017-18 alone.

Like evidence of the lab origin, this study was ignored by the establishment media, which hurled charges of “conspiracy theory” at anything less than worshipful of Dr. Fauci. Though allegedly retired, Fauci may still be running the show through his successor Jeanne Marrazzo, pretty much same as the old boss.

This Lysenko figure, who claimed “I represent science,” caused vast damage but has never been held to account. Every member of Congress should read Paul’s book and get on with that task. White coat supremacy is no basis for a system of government.