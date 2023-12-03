Bill Bennett and I On Gaza and More

Bill Bennett is a great American who, after a lifetime of public service, continues to be active in a variety of ways, including hosting a top-notch podcast. On Thursday I was Bill’s guest. We talked mostly about the Israel-Gaza war, but also touched on the 2024 presidential race and one or two other topics. You can listen here or on Apple, Spotify and the other usual sources:

I don’t remember whether it was part of the show or when we were talking offline, but Bill is also publishing an American history curriculum that is based on his book America: The Last Best Hope. In my opinion, the battle to reclaim our country’s history is perhaps the most important of all of the conflicts that we are now engaged in. That Bill is in the thick of it at age 80 is beyond admirable.