Campus Anti-Semitism, Unabated

This highly impressive MIT graduate student details the atmosphere of anti-Semitism that characterizes that campus. You might think that after all the unwelcome attention MIT has gotten, its authorities would at least try to address the problem. But no:

Extraordinary video in which a Jewish student highlights the extent of antisemitism on campus at @MIT. Elite universities and their DEI bureaucracies have failed us. pic.twitter.com/X2lX9sMw8l — Ed Leon Klinger (@edleonklinger) December 6, 2023



This is a devastating indictment. One can only be mystified as to what MIT’s management is thinking.

Of course, the sickness is not limited to Harvard, Penn and MIT. George Washington’s medical school couldn’t resist getting into the act:

George Washington University’s medical school hosted a faculty panel last week that declared Hamas terrorists have a “right of resistance” against Israel, according to video footage exclusively obtained by The Post. The Dec. 4 discussion was titled “Understanding the Conflict in Israel and Palestine” and was sponsored by the School of Medicine and Health Sciences’ Anti-Racism Coalition and the Institute for Middle East Studies. Panelists referred to the Jewish state’s military operation in the Gaza Strip as “ethnic cleansing” and “genocide,” while failing to discuss atrocities Hamas committed in its Oct. 7 attack against southern Israel, its designation as a foreign terrorist organization or that it is still holding more than 100 Israeli and US civilians hostage.

GW tried to walk it back:

Jewish students at the medical school were particularly appalled by the panel discussion and told The Post that it had only contributed to the spread of antisemitism on campus that has exploded in the wake of Hamas’ terror attack. Diversity and Inclusion Dean Yolanda Haywood apologized to the medical school community after the panel, but her statement on the fallout from the discussion neither mentioned Jewish students nor denounced antisemitism. “The primary goal was to offer an experience that would result in thoughtful reflection and be a stimulus for broader, open communication,” Haywood’s statement read. “As the webinar proceeded, it became clear that this program was not a balanced presentation on this most divisive and difficult subject.”

It is becoming clear that the current environment resembles that of the 1930s, in that to be be “elite” is to be anti-Semitic.