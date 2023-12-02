Chauvin Stabbed by Former FBI Informant

The facts are finally coming out on the prison attack on Derek Chauvin:

The complaint states Chauvin was in the federal prison’s law library around 12:30 p.m. local time when another inmate, Turscak, attacked Chauvin with an improvised knife, stabbing him 22 times. … Corrections officers immediately responded to the assault and deployed pepper-spray to subdue Turscak, who told the responding officers that he would have killed Chauvin if they hadn’t responded so quickly.

Quickly? I don’t know. He had time to stab Chauvin 22 times, and Chauvin’s mother says that Chauvin tried to fight him off.

Turscak also said his Black Friday attack on Chauvin was “symbolic with the Black Lives Matter movement and the ‘Black Hand’ symbol associated with the Mexican Mafia criminal organization.”

Turscak reportedly is a former Mexican Mafia gang member and worked as an FBI informant, apparently until the Bureau realized he was dealing drugs and trying to arrange murders.

Chauvin’s mother still has questions:

“After getting a call from Derek and hearing how it happened and how there was no one around and that Derek tried to fight him off, but at every turn he would get stabbed again and what this guy did, I’m wondering how something like this could even happen. Where were the guards?” Chauvin’s mother, Carolyn Pawlenty, told Alpha News Friday.

It was entirely predictable, and was in fact predicted, that Chauvin would be in danger if he was part of the general prison population. Maybe prison authorities will now make a belated effort to secure his safety.