Degrees of Murder

Minneapolis’s Star Tribune records an incident of utter depravity: “Charge: Loring Park resident injected restrained sex partner with meth, left him tied up as he died.”
Center told officers that he connected with Aldridge on a dating app, and they agreed to meet at the apartment. Aldridge arrived about 1 p.m. on May 11, and “the two engaged in sexual activities including bondage,” the complaint read.
Center said he had Aldridge tied up and injected him with meth as “part of the roleplay,” the complaint continued.
Aldridge started thrashing about, but Center kept him bound and injected him with another dose of meth. Center said he was mad because Aldridge “could not handle his drugs,” the charging document quoted Center as saying to police.
Aldridge passed out on the floor. Center did not check on him and went to bed.
The next morning, Center saw that Aldridge was obviously dead. Center said he watched television for a while, then flushed all the drugs in the apartment and got rid of drug containers.
For that, Center was charged with third degree murder. Huh. In the same jurisdiction, Derek Chauvin was convicted of second degree murder for kneeling too long on George Floyd in the course of making an arrest.
