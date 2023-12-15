Globalize the Jihad!

That is one of the mantras recited by Hamas supporters across the Western world. And, as usual, we should assume that terrorists mean what they say. The Telegraph reports: “Hamas plot to attack Jews across Europe is foiled by police.”

A Hamas plot to kill Jews in Europe was foiled by German and Danish police who uncovered the terrorist group’s alarming change of tactics. Three people were arrested in Germany, three in Denmark and one in the Netherlands with the Danish prime minister describing the plot as being “as serious as it gets”. The Hamas operatives were under orders to bring a cache of weapons from an undisclosed location in Europe to Berlin to attack Jewish institutions, German prosecutors said.

Four of those arrested are reported to be Hamas members and are said to have “close ties to senior leaders of Hamas’s military wing.” They are not all “Palestinians.”

Three of the suspects arrested in Berlin are citizens of Egypt and Lebanon according to German prosecutors.

Israel’s intelligence agencies reportedly played a role in uncovering the plot.

With every day that goes by, the liberal stance of neutrality between Hamas terrorists and Jews who try to defend themselves against terrorists becomes more untenable.