Live From Washington DC, John Yoo In-Depth!

Last year, as many readers will recall, I was fortunate to have the privilege of appearing on C-SPAN’s “In-Depth” series, a two hour program where the host takes you through your entire corpus of work. Well, our podcast partner, and my frequent classroom partner, John Yoo was jealous, and is appearing tomorrow at noon eastern (9 am Pacific) on In-Depth. He encourages all Power Line readers to tune in, and maybe even call in, since it is broadcast live. The parlor game is to see if you can tell when “Lucretia” and I call in to heckle John.
Here’s the C-SPAN description:
Author and UC-Berkeley law professor John Yoo joins Book TV to talk and take calls about the Supreme Court, his support of presidential power, the Bush and Trump administrations and more. His books include “Crisis and Command” and “Defender in Chief.
