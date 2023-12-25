Merry Christmas, Gaza

The latest from the Gaza Strip includes the discovery of child-size suicide vests from a Gazan kindergarten: Israel finds explosive belts made for kids, toy chests with warheads in Gaza.
Israeli soldiers found Hamas explosive belts adapted for children and toy chests hiding warheads at a Gaza kindergarten, the army said over the weekend.
The Israel Defense Forces said a sweep of a Hamas-operated area near schools, a mosque and a medical facility turned up a weapons compound filled with countless explosives.
In the compound, the IDF found explosive belts specifically modified for children to wear, along with dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades and several intelligence documents, it said Sunday.
The raid on the compound was carried out after Israeli troops took out seven Hamas terrorists in the building.
The linked article includes numerous photos of the arsenal that Hamas kept inside the school. This one shows the child-size suicide vests:
Meanwhile the “International community” natters on about civilian casualties, as though they were the Israelis’ fault.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.