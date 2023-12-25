Merry Christmas, Gaza

The latest from the Gaza Strip includes the discovery of child-size suicide vests from a Gazan kindergarten: Israel finds explosive belts made for kids, toy chests with warheads in Gaza.

Israeli soldiers found Hamas explosive belts adapted for children and toy chests hiding warheads at a Gaza kindergarten, the army said over the weekend.

The Israel Defense Forces said a sweep of a Hamas-operated area near schools, a mosque and a medical facility turned up a weapons compound filled with countless explosives.

In the compound, the IDF found explosive belts specifically modified for children to wear, along with dozens of mortar shells, hundreds of grenades and several intelligence documents, it said Sunday.

The raid on the compound was carried out after Israeli troops took out seven Hamas terrorists in the building.