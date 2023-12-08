Reportedly, the University of Pennsylvania is firing President Liz Magill, following her House committee testimony:
The University of Pennsylvania is expected to ask its president, Liz Magill, to resign Friday over growing outrage at her failure to condemn calls for the genocide of the Jewish people — a move celebrated by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said she would be “one down.”
The Ivy League school’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday to deal with the fallout from Magill’s disastrous congressional testimony Tuesday, which has already driven a Wall Street titan to try to claw back a $100 million donation and led to calls for her ouster.
Board chairman Scott Bok is expected to talk to Magill about resigning on Friday, a source familiar with the proceedings told CNN.
It’s funny. After years of American “higher education” circling the drain, it took just a few minutes of Congressional testimony–a brief look into the tortured minds of American leftists–to open a great many eyes. Better late than never.
Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.