Reportedly, the University of Pennsylvania is firing President Liz Magill, following her House committee testimony:

The University of Pennsylvania is expected to ask its president, Liz Magill, to resign Friday over growing outrage at her failure to condemn calls for the genocide of the Jewish people — a move celebrated by billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman, who said she would be “one down.”

The Ivy League school’s board of trustees held an emergency meeting Thursday to deal with the fallout from Magill’s disastrous congressional testimony Tuesday, which has already driven a Wall Street titan to try to claw back a $100 million donation and led to calls for her ouster.

Board chairman Scott Bok is expected to talk to Magill about resigning on Friday, a source familiar with the proceedings told CNN.