The Times Can’t Multiply

This New York Times correction is one for the books. It raises, once again, two questions: 1) How dumb are today’s reporters? and 2) Does the Times actually employ any editors? Because it is hard to imagine that two people collaborated on this goof:

An article on Page 36 this weekend about the recent antitrust actions against the chicken suppliers industry by the Justice Department misstates the profits that suppliers to Kentucky Fried Chicken would have made on 400 million pounds of chicken if they had increased their prices by 10 cents per pound. It is $40 million, not $4 billion.

This is a math problem that would be suitable for what? The third grade? It is shocking that a newspaper employs people who don’t know the difference between ten percent and ten times. But this is what you are getting if you rely on the New York Times.