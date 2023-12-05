Those Lucky Argentines

Economist Javier Milei is Argentina’s newly-elected president. Apparently inflation finally got so bad that in desperation, the voters turned to someone who actually understands economics. But in addition to being an academic, Milei is a media personality and an articulate advocate for libertarian and conservative positions. This minute and a half clip from an interview is the most cogent commentary I have seen from a politician in a long time. It is a good sign that Elon Musk apparently agrees:



“Social justice is unjust.” We need more American politicians who take on the shibboleths of the left so directly.