A scene from the war

I can’t think of a thing to say about this scene of son and father as the father returns to service in the IDF. Dan Senor leaves it at this: “Everything about this exchange between father & son on Shabbat and what it represents about Israel…😢” I thought readers might find it of interest.
This little boy tries to stop his father from returning to the army, telling him that Shabbat is supposed to be a day off. pic.twitter.com/fq1K5NlrWd
— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) January 24, 2024
