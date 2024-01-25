Posted on January 25, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Hamas, Israel

A scene from the war

I can’t think of a thing to say about this scene of son and father as the father returns to service in the IDF. Dan Senor leaves it at this: “Everything about this exchange between father & son on Shabbat and what it represents about Israel…😢” I thought readers might find it of interest.

