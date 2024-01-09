Blame the Bus Company!

Liberals love to blame inanimate objects for their own policy failures. Guns are responsible for homicides; Hyundais and Kias are responsible for being stolen; and now, bus companies are responsible for New York City’s illegal immigrant crisis. The New York Post reports:

[Mayor Adams’] latest gimmick is to sue bus companies bringing migrants from Texas. In announcing the lawsuit Thursday, Adams slammed what he called Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s “reckless political ploys” of sending migrants north.

I have never seen a liberal northern mayor try to explain why the almost unbelievable costs of illegal immigration should be borne only by border cities and states. But what about Adams’ lawsuit? A normal person might think that the bus companies didn’t cause the problem:

But Adams’ suit is the ploy. The city is suing 17 small companies under a section of state law that forbids bringing “a needy person from out of this state into this state for the purpose of making him a public charge” — that is, a recipient of taxpayer spending. The city wants $708 million to pay for the cost of sheltering the 33,600 people the companies have transported.

Heh. A mere $708 million to pay for the costs incurred by the illegals the bus companies transported. Is that justice, or what?

One of the ironies here is that under federal law, any alien who is “likely at any time to become a public charge” is “inadmissible,” even if otherwise legal. So Mayor Adams’ complaint is properly directed to Joe Biden, who, in disregard of his duties under Article II of the Constitution and his oath of office, has ignored federal law and opened the southern border to all comers.

Of course it is ridiculous to think that a bus company is supposed to investigate the background of everyone who shows up with a ticket to find out whether that person is an illegal alien because (among other reasons) he is likely to claim welfare benefits. That is the job of the Biden administration, which, obviously, is not being performed.